Penn-Trafford swept a Section 1-AAA meet Thursday night at Connellsville.
The Warriors defeated the Connellsville boys 96-54 and the Penn-Trafford girls beat the Lady Falcons, 99-73.
The Falcons’ Kasey Stanton sprinted to first place in the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.63 seconds. Teammate Evan Mangus won the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.49.
Gavin McPoyle, Preston Dugan, Sullivan McPoyle and Braden Cross finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:41.58.
Gavin McPoyle finished second in the 500 freestyle. The Falcons’ 200 freestyle relay placed second.
The Lady Falcons’ Olivia Crouse won the 100 backstrok in 1:24.84. Teammate Sophie Detwiler finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:22.13.
Connellsville’s Aeriale Knopsnider, Ryann Lilley, Maddox Maruca and Abigail Harvey won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:30.98.
Harvey placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:17.97. Connellsville’s 200 freestyle relay also had a second-place finish.
