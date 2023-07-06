HOPWOOD -- Not much was on the line when Uniontown hosted Connellsville for a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League doubleheader Wednesday night at Hutchinson Field.
The teams' finishes in the standings were already set, so the squads were playing for pride against a rival and to prepare for next week's regional tournament.
Connellsville rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game, 3-1, while Uniontown used a handful of walks and hit-batsmen for a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.
Connellsville closes league play in second place with an 11-4 record. Uniontown, who received an automatic bid as the host team of the regional tournament, secured third place with a 7-7 mark.
Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich likes how his team is set up entering the regional tournament.
"They enjoy each other. I look forward to coach them," said Brian Sankovich.
Uniontown (10-12-1) was set to finish the regular season Thursday night with a suspended game at Smithfield-Fairchance. Uniontown led 1-0 in the top of the second inning.
The game is big for Smithfield-Fairchance, needing a win to pull into a tie with Belle Vernon at 6-9. Belle Vernon shut out Colonial 3, 10-0, Wednesday night.
Matt Miller's pitching performance and a seventh-inning rally after Uniontown tied the game in the sixth inning lifted Connellsville to the opening-game victory.
Uniontown broke through against Miller in the sixth inning when Carson D'Amico opened with a single. and moved to third on losing pitcher Braeden O'Brien's double.
Miller was poised to strand the runners with back-to-back strikeouts, but Clay Dean kept the rally alive with a looping single into left field.
D'Amico scored easily. Kace Shearer's throw was on the plate with catcher Ethan Shultz easily tagging courtesy Paxton Patronas for the final out.
Connellsville carried the momentum from the final out into the top of the seventh inning.
Jake Lee worked O'Brien for an inning-opening walk. Courtesy runner Teran Kemp raced to third on Jake Puskar's double down the right field line.
Kemp scored on Chase Sankovich's fly ball to right field and Puskar came home when the throw to third sailed over the fence and into the bleachers.
Grayden Gillott was safely aboard on a two-out infield error, but was caught stealing to end the inning.
Uniontown didn't go away quietly, though, with Miller nearing 100 pitches entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sevi Vecchiolla singled to start the inning. Christian Thomas flew out to center field.
CJ Gesk lofted a fly ball into shallow center field that landed between three players, but Shearer alertly played the ball and threw out Vecchiolla at second for the second out.
Miller reached his pitch limit, so Gillott was called on to close out the game. Gillott walked Tyler Sankovich, but enticed D'Amico to fly out to Chase Sankovich to end the game.
"We couldn't get a timely hit in the first game. We had chances. Most of the hits were station-to-station singles," said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman. "It was a tough loss in the first game. We never really got to a point where we could execute our offense.
"The first game was a pitchers' duel. (Miller) kept us off balance. O'Brien really battled in spots."
Connellsville scored first in the top of the fourth inning when Matthew Firestone singled to open the inning. He moved to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch.
Firestone scored on Lee's two-out single down the third base line.
Miller walked one, hit one batter, struck out five and stranded nine runners, including two in the first and third innings, in the victory.
"We came into the games, they didn't mean anything. We put a lot of effort into the first game," said Brian Sankovich. "Matt was excellent. We played very good defense and produced when we had to."
"Stranding runners, that's kind of the story this summer," said Yohman.
Uniontown scored first in the nightcap, bringing home three runs in the bottom of the third inning without a hit as starter Ethan Porreca had trouble finding the strike zone.
Thomas was hit by a pitch to start the rally and moved to second on a passed ball. He continued to third on Gesk's bunt.
Tyler Sankovich was hit by a pitch and D'Amico walked to load the bases. O'Brien and McCoy walked in a run. Pat Cavanagh flew out to first base for the second out, but Clay Dean walked in the final run.
Uniontown scored its fourth run against Anthony Piasecki in the fourth inning.
Lion walked to open the inning and moved to second on Thomas' comebacker to Piasecki. Piasecki got a strikeout, but Tyler Sankovich singled home Lion. D'Amico continued the inning with a single, moving Sankovich to third.
Piasecki ended the inning with a strikeout.
Piasecki allowed only one runner on an error in the fifth inning, and Lee allowed just one runner, on an error, in the sixth inning.
The pitching combination of Porreca, Piasecki and Lee held Uniontown to just three hits and stranded 11 runners.
Connellsville wasn't able to get things rolling against Thomas. He gave up three hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.
Thomas stranded the bases loaded in the top of the second inning and two in the third inning.
Connellsville loaded the bases with one out in the third inning, but a fly ball to short for a sacrifice and Firestone getting thrown out at the plate on a wild pitch killed the rally.
"We left a lot of guys on in the early innings," said Brian Sankovich.
Connellsville finally broke through against Dean in the top of the seventh inning on one of the strangest extra-base hits one might see.
Shearer rocketed a fly ball high into the night sky. The ball landed just outside the third base bag and bounced over the bag into foul ground as Shearer hustled into second for a double.
Shearer went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Miller's ground out.
