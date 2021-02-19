Connellsville senior Ky’ron Craggette thought he was simply sitting for a letter-of-intent ceremony to attend Notre Dame College in Ohio.
Little did Craggette know the signing ceremony was a ruse for him to find out he was about to be named to the Big 33 roster via a virtual watch party in one of the media classrooms at the senior high school.
The last Connellsville player named to the Big 33 squad was running back Marcus Furman in 2001. Offensive lineman Jeff Craig played in the game in 1991.
Gary Cathell, PSFCA Executive Director of the Big 33 game, made the announcement.
The Pennsylvania squad will play Maryland stars on Memorial Day, May 31, at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township with kickoff at 1 p.m. The game, first played in 1957, returns after a hiatus last year because of coronavirus concerns.
“While the weekend leading up to the game will look different this year, we are beyond excited to be able to showcase our extremely talented athletes from Pennsylvania and Maryland. We have to simplify our events surrounding the game this year and we still don’t know what game day will look like as far as fans in the stadium, but what we do know is that the 64th Big 33 Football Classic will be played!,” Cathell said in a prepared statement.
Beginning with Green Bay’s Herb Adderley in the first Super Bowl, the Big 33 has had at least one alum of the game play in every Super Bowl. The Pennsylvania squad has faced teams from Ohio, Texas, Florida and an All-America team in years past.
The Memorial Day weekend festivities will also include two East-West games, meeting with the players’ host families, a Buddy Program with special needs athletes, and a cheer program.
Craggette transferred to Connellsville from Uniontown in his junior season and put up some pretty solid numbers in 17 games for the Falcons.
The running back gained 827 yards on 114 carries (7.3 ypc) in seven games for an average of 118 yards per game. He had five 100-yard performances, a long run of 80 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Craggette gained 1,010 yards as a junior on 141 carries (7.2 ypc) in 10 games for a 101 yards per game average. He also had five 100-yard games and finished with eight touchdowns.
Craggette caught 10 passes for 115 yards in two seasons.
“I didn’t realize it,” Craggette said of being named to the roster. “It means a lot, being noticed. I’ll be going against other talented guys.
“I get to be on a football field one more time (as a Falcon).”
Craggette said he was able to transition quickly to the Falcons after his transfer.
“Going to camp, everyone being a family and coming together,” Craggette said of one his his fondest memories. “(Coming to a new program) made me adapt faster, and having people willing to work with me and learn the plays helped.”
Craggette had hoped to amass 4,000 yards rushing in his career, but managed to finish with over 3,500 after a shortened senior season because of the coronavirus and a short stint in one game because of injury.
Craggette did go through the letter-of-intent ceremony with his father Norman, former head coach Marko Thomas and assistant coaches Jace McClean, B.J. Farrell and Mike Kuhns in attendance.
Craggette said Fairmont State and Mercyhurst also recruited him, but he felt Notre Dame College was the best place for him. The Falcons are an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Mountain East Conference.
“The football program gave me an opportunity to get to the pros,” Craggette said of his ultimate goal.
Though he was known predominantly as a running back, Craggette also played safety for the Falcons.
With that in mind, Craggette said, “I’ll play whatever. I haven’t thought about goals, but I want to get in there and break freshman records.
“I’m an all-around player that can play anywhere and do what the coaches want me to do.”
“The goal was to go Division I. I’ll play with a chip on my shoulder,” added Craggette.
Craggette is unsure of his academic track, but is leaning towards business or engineering.
As for what Craggette carries forward from his days at Connellsville, he said, “Hard work pays off.”
Craggette has a lot of talented football teammates from around the state, including a stellar list of athletes from the WPIAL. Among those teammates is Elizabeth Forward defensive lineman Chase Whatton. Elizabeth Forward head coach Mike Collodi is one of the assistant coaches.
Other WPIAL players on the Big 33 roster include Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer, offensive lineman Harrison Hayes, linebacker Luke Miller and wide receiver Eli Jochem, Beaver Falls running back Josh Hough, Central Catholic running back Ed Tillman, defensive end Bralen Henderson and offensive lineman Grant Cullen, Union offensive lineman Aaron Gunn, Canon-McMillan offensive lineman Connor McMahon, Montour offensive lineman Cam McLaurin, Peters Township linebacker Corban Hondru and defensive back Donovan McMillon, Central Valley’s Myles Walker, and Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier.
Athens’ Jack Young will be the head coach of the team.
