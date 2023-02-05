Former Connellsville football player Don Martray is a throwback to a different era and proud of it.
“When you talk about football back then,” Martray offered, “football now is not like it used to be. I don’t even sit down and watch pro football now. The difference is the way they act. Football is not like it used to be. If you hit somebody you hit somebody. I wouldn’t hit anybody to get them hurt, but now if you hit somebody you are penalized or thrown out of the game. It was a lot different back in the day.”
Martray was a standout center and linebacker for the Cokers on teams coached by Ted Miller. When Martray was a sophomore in 1951 the Cokers posted a record of 3-7. They were 2-6-2 in 1952 and 8-3 in 1953.
“We had a bunch of good ballplayers,” Martray recalled. “We had a good coach in Miller, he was under fire from the school board. I thought that was unfair.
“He was a good coach and he was hard on you and kept you going. We went away to camp for two weeks and you didn’t get to see your parents. We went to Trent near Connellsville and we went to Waynesburg College. It was a good camp, it kept you going. The year we went to Waynesburg, I think they had the polio scare.”
Martray has good memories of his Coker teammates.
“We had Duddy Gales and J.R. Baker, John Cappa, Francis Mickey, Tom Ebbert and Kenny French,” Martray said. “We had some good players.”
Martray remembered the rivalries with Uniontown and Dunbar.
“Uniontown was a big game, we beat them one year 32-7 in 1952,” Martray stated. “In 1951 we lost 32-0 and in 1953 the Red Raiders won 19-7. Dunbar was a big rivalry. My sophomore year we downed Dunbar 14-0. When I was a junior the Mules upset us 13-0 and we bounced back my senior year and beat them 27-7.”
Martray also was a kicker.
“I enjoyed playing back in the day. I kicked field goals and extra points. I was a straight-on kicker,” Martray said.
The 5-foot-9, 178-pound Martray was All-County as a center in 1952 and 1953. He was UPI honorable mention All-State in 1952 and UPI third team All-State in 1953.
“I was proud of the honors and what I accomplished,” Martray stated. “I also played in the Fayette-Washington County All-Star Game down at Brownsville in August 1954. We won the game 14-6.”
When Martray graduated from Connellsville in 1954 he wound up playing college football at Bacone College in Muskogee, Okla.
“There were 13 of us from Pennsylvania that went to play out there,” Martray explained. “I knew Jack Shoaf from Perryopolis, he got me to go out there. One of the players was in touch with somebody out there and they called me on the phone. Bacone had some success in the past in 1952 they went to the Junior College Rose Bowl. We struggled a little bit when I played.”
Bacone was 3-6 in 1955 and 2-5 in 1956. The school dropped the football program in 1957. They brought it back for a period, but the football program is no longer in existence.
Martray made his mark as a center and linebacker for the Indians. He was named outstanding freshman and honorable mention All-Conference center in 1955 and 1956.
“I was going to leave the Juco and move on, but I got drafted,” Martray said. “I got married and I was in the Army for two years and came out in 1960.”
Martray remained in Muskogee after getting out of the Army.
“I got a job and made pretty good money as a fireman,” Martray reported. “I was a captain and retired after 19 years when I got injured.”
Martray remained involved with athletics.
“I started a football league out here that was like the booster club they had back in Connellsville when I was growing up,” Martray explained. “It was little football for third grade up to eighth grade. I started that and I stayed with it for 20 years.”
Martray, 86, still resides in Muskogee. After 65 years of marriage he lost his wife Frances on June 5, 2022. They had two sons, Tony and David, and a daughter, Terri.
“I still have relatives back in Connellsville,” Martray stated. “I still think of home and if I can get healthy enough I would like to come back for a visit.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
