HOPWOOD — Connellsville loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Christian Clear stranded all three to preserve New Brighton’s 5-2 victory in an American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament loser’s bracket game.
New Brighton advanced to the championship on Wednesday against Charleroi. Connellsville lost to New Brighton in the first game of the tournament, 7-0.
"We just didn't hit the ball," said Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich. "We had opportunities, but we just didn't take advantage of them. Our bats went cold.
"Our pitching was kept us in it, but it was just one of those games."
Anthony Piasecki singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to keep Connellsville’s hopes alive. Jake Lee popped out, but Jake Puskar and Chase Sankovich walked to load the bases.
Clear closed out the game when he got an infield pop fly out.
New Brighton scored two runs in the top of the third inning after Matthew Firestone retired the first six batters. His defense helped with that string after Kace Shearer's throw to second baseman Grayden Gillott was in time to get Isiah Lutz attempting to stretch a single into a double in the first inning.
Ethan Blair opened the inning with an infield single and Jake McKee was hit by a pitch. Lutz was caught looking for the second out, but Parker Lyons kept the inning alive when he was hit by a pitch.
Bobby Budacki’s broken bat looper past Puskar along the third base line brought home Blair and McKee with a double.
Connellsville responded with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Ethan Shultz started the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Shultz hustled home for Connellsville's first run, while Shearer attempted to make it to third when the ball bounced past the left fielder. Shearer tried to contort his way around the tag, but Blair was able to catch a piece of Shearer for the out.
New Brighton got the run back in the top of the fourth inning on Blair’s RBI double, and increased the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning with Drake Fox’s run-scoring single.
Connellsville pieced together an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning after two mishandled ground balls allowed Anthony Piasecki to score.
New Brighton added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Ethan Porreca walked the first two batters on the inning, and Piasecki walked the first batter he faced to load the bases.
Piasecki struck out Blair and seemed to be closer to getting out of the jam when Brennan Cattivera grounded to second baseman Aidan Newmeyer and Newmeyer fired to the plate for the out. However, Shearer was called for catcher’s interference to negate the out.
McKee's ground ball to Newmeyer did produce an out at the plate. Lutz grounded out to end the inning.
“They fought to the end. It’s sad to end the season. These kids never thought they were out of it,” said Brian Sankovich. “I feel bad for these kids. I'm proud of them.
“We have everyone back. We’ll be back better next year.”
