REPUBLIC -- Payton Conte belted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night for the lone run in Mitch's Bail Bonds' 1-0 win against visiting Mill Run.
Conte wasted little time, leading off the seventh inning by lifting an Alan VanSickle offering over the left field fence.
"Give Conte credit. He put a good swing on it," said John Warrick, who was filling in for manager Ray Orndorff. "They got the last at-bat and got the big hit.
"It was a nice, well-played game. We battled the whole game."
Matt Bamford, came on in relief in the fifth inning, picked up the win.
Trevor Stewart, filling in for manager Anthony Dellapenna, also noted the hard-nose play from both teams.
"We battled a lot better. We didn't beat ourselves. We made the plays in the field," said Stewart.
Conte also started the game and threw four strong innings, pitching out of a jam in the top of the second inning.
Beau Bigam tripled off the right field fence to lead off the inning. Then, with one out, Teran Kemp attempted a suicide squeeze. Kemp bunted threw the pitch and Bigam was caught in a quick rundown with third baseman Dylan Brosky applying the tag.
"We took a gamble. It was a suicide squeeze we didn't execute," said Warrick.
Neither team had many scoring opportunities against the Mitch's Bail Bonds duo of Conte and Matt Bamford nor from Mill Run veteran left-hander Alan VanSickle.
"Conte had a hard curve he throws for strikes. He's tough to hit. Alan knows how to pitch," said Warrick.
"Nobody could get anything to fall. We hit it right at everybody," said Stewart. "Both (Conte and Bamford) threw a heckuva game."
Mill Run (1-6) has had troubles scoring runs this season, and stranded a runner at second against Conte and on second and third against Bamford.
But, Warrick is confident Mill Run will be able to turn the offense around.
"We are trying to put together hits. We have some time," said Warrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.