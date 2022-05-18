Uniontown’s Wyatt Nehls hit the ball high, deep and over the left field fence. The only question was whether it was fair or foul.
Red Raiders coach Ken Musko thought it was fair and a game-tying solo home run. The umpire disagreed.
Nehls’ long blast was ruled a foul ball and Knoch pitcher Angelo DeLeonardis recorded a game-ending strikeout a few pitches later to give the Knights a 2-1 win over Uniontown in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round baseball playoff game at Norwin High School.
There were only three singles in the game — two by the Red Raiders and just one by Knoch — but Musko felt there should’ve been one more added to that total.
“I thought it was a fair ball,” Musko said of Nehls’ long blast. “He hit it 500 feet and, yeah, it curved but I thought if the foul pole was 100 feet higher it was inside that when it went over the fence.
“The third base umpire looked at the home plate umpire. They both seemed like they didn’t know what to call. Finally the third base umpire calls it foul.”
Musko pleaded his case with the umpire.
“I told him you can’t just go by where the ball was when it came down,” Musko said. “Where was it at when that ball went over the fence. I thought it was fair. He said, ‘Coach I got a good look at it, I thought it was foul.’ So, what can you say?”
The game evolved into a pitching duel between DeLeonardis and Uniontown’s Christian Thomas, neither of whom gave up an earned run.
DeLeonardis allowed two hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out two. Thomas gave up just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
“Christian threw a heck of a game,” Musko said. “I feel bad he took the loss. But it’s playoff baseball. You’ve got to sharpen up. You’ve got to make routine plays. We just didn’t do that today.”
The Red Raiders made three errors and those led to both of the Knights’ runs. Knoch made one error which resulted in Uniontown’s lone run.
Knoch took a 1-0 lead in the first. Brady Wozniak walked and stole second and third as Isaac Roddy walked. The Knights then attempted a double steal and the throw to second went awry allowing Wozniak to score.
The Red Raiders threatened in the second when they got lead-off singles from Austin Grego and Tanner Uphold. Pinch-runner Tyler Gasper advanced to third on Thomas’ fly out but DeLeonardis got out of trouble with a 4-6-3 double play.
Uniontown tied it in the fourth. Eric Odum was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored when Clay Dean’s grounder resulted in a throwing error.
The Knights scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth. Eli Sutton singled for Knoch’s lone hit, went to third on an infield error and scored when a pick-off throw to first resulted in another error.
“It was a good, close baseball game and the cleaner team wins those types of games,” Musko said. “That’s what makes this loss tough. You know you can play with any of these teams.”
The Red Raiders left a runner at third in the sixth. Thomas walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Chaikcic and went to third on Tate Musko’s ground out but De Leonardis got a called strike three to end the inning.
Odum led off Uniontown’s seventh with a walk but Dean’s sacrifice bunt attempt results in a 1-6-3 double play. That set the stage for Nehls and the controversial foul call.
So ended Uniontown’s quest for its first playoff win since 1983, although the Red Raiders did reach the postseason for first time since 2014.
“That was the goal this season but now we want to get past that benchmark,” said Musko, who congratulated his three seniors — Hunter Chaikcic, Eric Odum and Colton Sparks — for helping the team makes its run into the playoffs.
“I told the rest we’ve got to start earlier next year. That could help in continuing the turnaround of the program.
“But it was a good season for us. I want to thank the teachers and staff and the school and the community for backing the players. I really appreciate all the support and hopefully we can get back next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.