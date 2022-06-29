REPUBLIC -- Carmichaels scored in only one inning, but the total was enough to rally the visiting Copperheads to a 7-5 victory against Mitch's Bail Bonds in a Fayette County Baseball League game at Redstone Park.
The only Carmichaels hit in the inning was Drake Long's bases-loaded double for the second, third and fourth runs of the rally.
"The bases-clearing double, with two strikes. That was the big hit," said Mitch's Bail Bonds acting manager Trevor Stewart.
Mitch's Bail Bonds starting pitcher Josh Davison and relief pitcher Nick Groover had trouble finding the plate in the inning with a combined seven walks and three wild pitches.
"They only had three hits the entire game. (The walks), that's what killed us," said Stewart.
Trevor Stephenson started the big inning with a walk and then stole second. Jacob Fordyce struck out on an outside pitch, but the throw to first sailed into right field to bring home Stephenson.
Darren Krause and Jim Sadler walked to load the bases, and Long followed with a sharp hit into the left-center field game for a 3-run double.
Groover replaced Davison and started with a walk to Chuck Gasti. Groover seemed poised to limit the damage with back-to-back strikeouts, but Adam Simon walked to keep the inning alive.
Long scored on a passed ball, Gasti beat the throw to the plate on a wild pitch and Simon sprinted home on another wild pitch after Tyler Switalski and Nick Pegg walked to load the bases
Groover struck out pinch-hitter Jacob Rush, the fourth of the inning, for the third out.
"We took advantage of their mistakes," said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause.
Groover settled down in the last two innings. He didn't allow a hit, walked one (who was picked off on first base), gave up runners on an error and hit-batsman, and struck out two.
Davison was in control through the first four innings.
He had a no-hitter until Jim Sadler's single with two outs in the top of the third inning. Gasti singled to start the fourth inning.
Davison walked three batters, but stranded all five runners through the first four innings. He struck out four.
The offense producing only three hits, a couple errors and the occasional mental mistake was distressing to Dickie Krause.
"We have clean a lot of things up," said Krause. "We have to be better pressing team offensively. There's not a lot of clutch hitting.
"We didn't compete early enough."
Not only was Davison cruising, but the home team's offense came out firing in the first inning.
Davison was safe on a misplayed fly ball to start the inning and Colby Simmons laid down a bunt for a single.
Carmichaels second baseman Drake Long made a nifty diving catch towards the first base line on a flair hit by Groover. Hansen, though, continued the offense with a run-scoring single.
Long made another stellar defensive play on a soft liner hit by Dylan Bohna, but Trevor Stewart came through with a two-run double. Stewart took third on an errant relay to the plate.
Stewart then trotted home on Ryan Ross' run-scoring single for a 4-0 lead. Marcus Tansmore singled, but Nate Torbich ended the inning with a strikeout.
The home team added a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Stewart was safe on an infield error with one out. Torbich recorded his third strikeout for the second out, but Tansmore came through with a run-scoring single.
Tyler Switalski came on in relief of Torbich with Tansmore on third and Jordyn Jeffries at second.
Switalski shut down Mitch's Bail Bonds over the final 3.1 innings with 11 strikeouts. The left-hander struck out eight in a row at one point.
"We were hitting the ball off the first guy (Torbich). They brought in the second guy (Switalski) in and he shut us down," said Stewart.
"(Replacing Torbich) was earlier than we wanted. I was hoping Nate would go seven and not use anyone," said Dickie Krause.
A handful of teams are battling for the spot behind first-place M&R Transit, including the two that played Tuesday night. The Copperheads improve to 5-4, while Mitch's Bail Bonds slips to 4-6.
"Had they won the game, they would've jumped over us (in the standings)," said Dickie Krause.
