MILL RUN -- The playoffs were already set when Carmichaels traveled to Mill Run Wednesday night for their Fayette County Baseball League regular season finale.
Both managers, Carmichaels' Dickie Krause and Mill Run's Ray Orndorff, were looking to gain momentum heading into the start of the playoffs this weekend, and the Copperheads managed to gain a little with a 6-1 win over the Millers.
Carmichaels finished tied with Masontown atop the standings with a 9-3 record, but the top seed went to Masontown based on its 2-1 series advantage over the Copperheads. Carmichaels will host Mitch's Bail Bonds Sunday at 5 p.m.
Mill Run (4-8) finished fourth and was scheduled to host the Fayette Raiders in the play-in game on Friday at 6 p.m. But, the game might be pushed up to Thursday due to weather concerns. The winner of the play-in game travels to Masontown on Sunday at a time to be determined.
"We were going to play this like this game mattered," said Krause. "We have to get better. We had to play it to the hilt."
The pitchers controlled the first three innings with the Copperheads' Nate Torbich allowing just one runner on an error in the third inning and Mill Run youngster Kole Koontz allowing singles to Brody Bonadio to start the game and John Przybylinski in the third inning. Bonadio was erased on an inning-ending double play.
"I thought Kole threw a nice game," praised Ray Orndorff. "Kole gave us what we needed tonight."
Carmichaels finally got to Koontz in the fourth inning.
Brody Bonadio was safe on an infield error to start the rally. Joby Lapkowicz ripped a line drive to center field to score Bonadio. Chuck Gasti's single moved Lapkowicz to third.
Spishock's sacrifice fly brought Lapkowicz home. Tyler Reyes singled and Nick Ricco walked to load the bases.
Drake Long ripped a single to right field to score Gasti and Reyes for a 4-0 lead. Brant Bonadio's single scored Ricco.
"We hit well enough," said Krause. "We haven't been good up until last night (Tuesday against Mitch's Bail Bonds). We've been very inconsistent."
Mill Run responded in the bottom of the fourth inning for its lone run.
Tanner Orndorff singled to start the inning, but was thrown out at second base on Josh Burns' grounder to first base. Burns moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Cole Shearer's single.
"Of course, our bats have been silent all year," lamented Ray Orndorff. "Hopefully, we would pick it up offensively and build some momentum, but it didn't happen."
Koontz stranded runners on the corners in the top of the fifth inning before giving way to Shearer. Ricco greeted Shearer with a home run over the left field fence. Shearer settled down and retired the final six batters.
Torbich stranded runners at second and third in the fifth inning after Brady Duricko doubled with two outs, and left Shearer at third in the sixth inning after he tripled with two outs.
Torbich gave way to Hunter Robinson with one out in the top of the seventh inning and Jimmy Malone on first base after he singled. Malone advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Robinson struck out the next two batters to close out the game.
