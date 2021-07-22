Carmichaels scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night to roll to a 10-2 road victory over ARH Industries in Fayette County Baseball League action.
The Copperheads (10-4) scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the game was called due to darkness so the score reverted back to the last completed inning.
Justin Schrader improved to 4-1 with the win. He pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with six walks and five strikeouts. Conner Kelly pitched the fifth inning, allowing two walks with one strikeout.
Joel Spishock sparked the Copperheads offense with two doubles, two singles, a walk and two RBI. Ron Nopwasky finished with two singles and drove in three runs. Kelly had two doubles and two RBI.
Nate Torbich and Tory Wright doubled for Carmichaels.
Sonny Pellechette doubled for ARH Industries (3-11).
