Alex Gesk’s one-out, solo home run invoked the mercy rule as the Carmichaels Copperheads cruised to an 11-1 home victory Tuesday night over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Carmichaels (2-0) jumped out early, building an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The home team added two more runs in the second inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds (1-4) scored its lone run in the top of the third inning.
Justin Schrader (2-0) had another strong start, allowing one unearned run in four innings of work. He struck out five and walked one.
Joe Sabolek pitched the fifth inning with one walk and one strikeout.
Ron Nopwasky (single, double), Gesk (home run, single), Drake Long (two singles), and Joel Spishock (two singles) all had two hits for the Copperheads.
