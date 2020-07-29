CARMICHAELS -- Joe Pacconi swung the momentum of Tuesday's Carmichaels-Mitch's Bail Bonds Fayette County Baseball League game with one big swing of his bat, blasting a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to lead the Copperheads to a 17-0 win in five innings.
The result had little affect on the standings with Carmichaels (8-3) remaining in second place and Mitch's Bail Bonds (5-6) in third. Masontown (9-3) clinched the regular season crown with an 8-0 win over Fayette Raiders.
No matter the results of the season finales (Carmichaels at Mill Run; Fayette Raiders at Mitch's Bail Bonds) on Wednesday night, Fayette travels to Mill Run Friday night for the play-in game for the opportunity to play Masontown in the semifinals beginning on Sunday.
Mitch's Bail Bonds will open the semifinals at Carmichaels.
"We won, but I don't put too much stock in it," said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. "We'll play them in the playoffs. They're a good baseball team."
If the Copperheads hit the ball like they did Tuesday night, chances are good they'll be in position to successfully defend their league title.
The bottom of the second inning started innocently enough when Nick Ricco flied out to center field.
The inning started to unravel when Darren Krause worked Chris Rendulic for a walk.
John Przybylinski pushed his sacrifice bunt down the first base line and the catcher hustled down the line. Catcher Seth Burgdolt's throw was high and to the inside of the bag. First baseman Shaun Mikulan went up and caught the ball and Przybylinski was ruled out. But, Carmichaels appealed the call and ruling was overturned when it was deemed Mikulan did not hold the bag on the throw.
"The play at first base, he called him out and they overturn the call. That hurt us. It changed the momentum of the game," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
Brock Bonadio walked to load the bases. Brody Bonadio followed with a ground ball to third base. The ball was not fielded cleanly, allowing Krause to score and keep the bases loaded.
Joby Lapkowicz walked for an easy RBI. Chuck Gasti hit a grounder to shortstop Travis Sankovich, who threw to second to get Lapkowicz, but the relay to first was low and not handled cleanly for a run and to keep the inning alive.
Joel Spishock walked, as did Tyler Godwin for an RBI, bringing up the left-handed Pacconi. Pacconi launched the ball over the right field fence for a grand slam and a 10-0 lead.
Ricco kept the inning alive with a double and Krause walked for the second time in the inning. Przybylinski singled off relief pitcher Noah Hansen and Ricco scored on an overthrow.
Ricco had an RBI double and Gasti and Pacconi had run-scoring singles in the third inning, and Spishock hit a two-run single and Drake Long added an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Brody Bonadio was a tough out with three singles, including a single in the first inning that was not fielded cleanly and allowed Brock Bonadio to score. He also scored four times.
"We needed that game in a lot of ways. We haven't played a clean game," said Krause. "We hit the ball well. We capitalized on their mistakes.
"We had a better effort. They responded well after the loss to Masontown."
Carmichaels starting pitcher Joe Sabolek allowed just two hits and a walk in four innings. The big right-hander struck out five. Beau Bigam pitched a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.
"Joe pitched well," complimented Krause.
Encapera said his squad needed to shake off the loss and move forward.
"We need to get some momentum and be better," said Encapera. "We'll shower it off and start over."
