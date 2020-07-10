CARMICHAELS -- Carmichaels scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and Joby Lapkowicz did the rest as the Copperheads eked out a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League win Thursday night over the visiting Fayette Raiders.
Carmichaels (3-1) had as many hits off starting pitcher Dylan Brosky in the fifth-inning rally -- two -- as the Copperheads had in the other four innings combined against the former Brownsville standout.
The game-winning rally started with John Przybylinski working a one-out walk from Brosky. Drake Long followed with a single to move courtesy runner Dylan Wilson to second base.
Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause called on Brant Bonadio to pinch-hit for Hunter Robinson and Bonadio made the move pay off with a single to right field.
Wilson slid, actually crawled to the plate to tie the game and Long hustled home with the game-winning run when the throw to third missed the mark and went into the outfield.
"They gave us a sliver and we took it," said Dickie Krause.
"(Brosky) was feeling a little tired before that inning," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna. "They had a pinch-hitter (Brant Bonadio). Dylan didn't see him (before), but we thought he had the advantage."
That's all Lapkowicz needed.
The veteran left-hander retired the side in order, with two strikeouts, in the top of the sixth inning.
Lapkowicz allowed a two-out infield hit to Trevor Stewart in the top of the seventh inning. Stewart moved to second on a passed ball, but went no further because Lapkowicz caught Hunter Bowen looking on a wicked curve ball to end the game.
"He's a very tough pitcher. We knew he was a tough pitcher. We knew we had to fight for runs. We knew one run wouldn't do it," said Vince Dellapenna.
"We had a pitch count for Joby, and he doubled it. He got stronger once we got the lead," praised Krause, adding, "Joby is a workout fiend. He's one of the most competitive people you'll meet."
The loss was the third close defeat in as many games for the Fayette Raiders.
"We have three losses by four runs. Every game, it's heartbreaking," said Dellapenna.
The Fayette Raiders scored their lone run without the benefit of a hit in the top of the fifth inning, plus an extra out.
Lapkowicz caught Rocco Frisco swinging to start the inning, and did the same with Trevor Stewart. However, the ball kicked in the dirt on the third strike and Przybylinski's throw to first caught Stewart in the back and he safely made first base.
Krause and Volpe had a brief discussion about the play, but it stood as it called.
Stewart stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Stewart then sprinted home when the ball kicked to the screen to the right of Przybylinski as he slid across the plate before the relay reached the Carmichaels catcher.
"In the top of the fifth, we had second and third with two outs and only had one across the plate," said Dellapenna. "We had trouble getting the bat on the ball and it comes back to bite you."
The Fayette Raiders had only two hits off Lapkowicz through the first four innings, but stranded five.
Brosky was equally as tough on the Copperheads with the home team scratching out just one hit, Nick Ricco's single in the second inning, and stranding three. The only Carmichaels runner to reach second base outside of the fifth inning was Lapkowicz when he ripped a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"You hope you have a team that can win and steal a game like that. You hope a veteran comes up and gets the key hits," said Krause. "Brosky is a tough pitcher.
The teams were scheduled to meet in Carmichaels Friday night pending the weather.
NOTES: Carmichaels opened the week Monday with a 4-0 victory over Mitch's Bail Bonds. Nate Torbich pitched a solid 5.1 innings to earn the win. Lapkowicz finished the game for the save. Tyler Reyes had the key hit in the game with his triple plating the second run of the game. He then came home to give the Copperheads a 3-0 lead.
