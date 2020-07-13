Carmichaels scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning and a quartet of pitchers combined on a two-hitter for a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory Sunday afternoon at Mill Run.
Brody Bonadio scored the Copperheads’ first run on an errant throw to first to get Tyler Reyes for a double play. Reyes then continued to third on another errant throw and scored on a wild pitch.
Jake Ansell allowed one hit, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10 in four innings for the win in his first start of the season.
Hunter Robinson secured the save by striking out the only batter he faced in the bottom of the seventh inning after Isaiah Glass and Logan Mayhle combined 2.2 innings of one-hit pitching with four strikeouts.
The Copperheads’ Nick Ricco doubled for the only extra-base hit of the game.
Mill Run scored in the bottom of the seventh inning when Cole Shearer walked with two outs and advanced to third on Luke Warrick’s single. Shearer then scored on a wild pitch.
Jimmy Malone took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
The Copperheads opened the weekend with an 11-1 win in five innings over the Fayette Raiders on Friday.
Carmichaels (5-1) led 5-1 through three innings and then put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brock Bonadio paced Carmichaels with two doubles, a single and three RBI. Joel Spishock finished with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Reyes added a run-scoring double and Ricco had a pair of singles.
Joe Sabolek went the distance for the win, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Losing pitcher Josh Davison started and pitched into the fourth inning, allowing eight runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Hunter Bowen doubled for the Raiders (0-4) and scored the lone run on a wild pitch.
