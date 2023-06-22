Carmichaels rallied from a 3-2 deficit with eight unanswered runs for a 10-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Bud Murphy’s at Penn State Fayette.
Copperheads rally for 10-3 win over Bud Murphy's
