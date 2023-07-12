Carmichaels rebounded from a loss to Mill Run with a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory in extra innings Tuesday night against M&R Transit at Hutchinson Field.
The Copperheads improve to 8-4 and pull to ½-game behind M&R Transit, who sits in first place at 8-3.
Carmichaels has home games with Bud Murphy’s on Thursday and Oakland (Md.) next Monday. The Copperheads also have a road game against M&R Transit.
Carmichaels scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning with two outs.
Gavin Pratt doubled with one out and moved to third on a ground out. Pratt scored when a ground ball hit by Noah Mildren was mishandled.
Drake Long followed with a single that moved Mildren to second base. Hunter Hamilton’s fly ball into short right field landed between defenders for a two-run single.
M&R Transit had one last shot in the bottom of the inning, also with two outs.
Justin Brestensky opened the inning with a single. Garrett Myers walked with one out and Santino Marra was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Tyler Sankovich singled home two runs with Marra stopping at second base.
Joe Chambers closed the threat in style, earning the save with back-to-back strikeouts.
Carmichaels scored in its first at-bat on Drake Long’s RBI single.
The home team tied the game in bottom of the third inning when Brestensky started the rally with a lead-off single and stolen base. He scored on Marra’s looping fly ball down the right field line.
M&R Transit moved into a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Nate Zimcosky was safe on an error and scored on Jace Capellini’s single.
Carmichaels tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Luke Camden was safe on an error and came home on Pratt’s run-scoring single.
Forrest Havanis pitched the first seven innings for the win. He allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. Chambers picked up the save, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Brestensky went the distance in the loss. The left-hander allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Zimcosky doubled for M&R Transit.
Bud Murphy’s 8, Mitch’s Bail Bonds 6 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds had the tying run on base, but Noah Matthews left both runners stranded for a Fayette County Baseball League home victory.
The loss dropped Mitch’s Bail Bonds (5-7) into a tie with Mill Run (5-8) in the win column.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds held leads of 2-1 after the first inning and 4-3 in the third inning.
The home team tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and pulled into the lead with four runs in the sixth inning.
Austin Amtower was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kyle Ridley drove in a run with a single and Carson D’Amico capped the rally with a two-run single with two outs.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and had runners at first and third, but Matthews closed the threat with a ground out.
Matthews went the distance for the win, allowing six runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Braeden McKnight went 2-for-2 in the victory with an RBI and run scored. He stole three bases, including a straight steal of home in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Alex McClain had a single and two RBI for Bud Murphy’s.
Brody Bagwell took the loss, pitching the final four innings.
Colby Simmons had a double and single for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Ricky Marucci went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
