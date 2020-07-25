Carmichaels scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning Friday night to rally for a 6-5 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over the Fayette Raiders.
The Copperheads slip back into first place with a 7-2 record. The Raiders suffered yet another close loss, slipping to 1-8 overall.
Drake Long's double tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, and then he came around to score on Chuck Gasti's bases-loaded walk for the game-winning run.
Carmichaels scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Fayette countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the bottom of the second.
Carmichels tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Raiders regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Hunter Bowen's double.
Jake Ansell (2-0) pitched the final three innings for the win, allowing no runs on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Brant Bonadio finished with a double and single, and Brody Bonadio added two singles in the win.
Ryan Ross had three singles for the Fayette Raiders. Rocco Frisco took the loss, allowing six hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.