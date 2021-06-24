CARMICHAELS -- The three pitchers in Wednesday's Fayette County Baseball League game allowed a combined seven hits, but Carmichaels made the most of its opportunities for 4-0 win over visiting Mill Run.
Mill Run's Kole Koontz had a one-hitter through five innings, and was trailing 2-0 after Copperheads designated hitter Jacob Fordyce belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
Alex Gesk scored on the blast after he walked with one out.
Mill Run left fielder Luke Warrick had Fordyce's ball in sight until he ran out of field and rammed into the fence as the ball deposited long in the field over the fence. Warrick sat for a few moments as he was checked out by manager Ray Orndorff, but remained in the game.
"The home run was the big hit. Jacob is the youngest guy on the field. He was the designated hitter (for Krause's Carmichaels High School squad). He takes advantage of his opportunities," praised Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause.
"Kole was throwing a one-hitter and we were down 2-0. That's been the story all year. The pitching has been there," said Orndorff.
Koontz settled down after the home run, retiring 11 of the next 13 batters he faced.
Carmichaels (4-1) doubled its advantage in the sixth inning with the help of three Mill Run errors.
Joel Spishock opened the inning with a single. Mill Run allowed a prime opportunity for a double play slip away when Chuck Gasti's ground ball was mishandled.
Koontz struck out Nick Ricco swinging and Alex Gesk followed with another mishandled infield grounder to load the bases.
Fordyce's ground ball was not fielded cleanly and skipped into left field, allowing Spishock to score. Kayla's single sent Gasti home.
Conner Kelly hit a fly ball to left field that was caught by a charging Luke Warrick. Warrick alertly then fired to second base to catch Fordyce off the bag for an inning-ending double play.
Koontz, a recent Connellsville graduate, allowed just three hits in the loss. He walked three and struck out four.
Carmichaels starting pitcher Justin Schrader has been hard to hit in his return to the FCBL and continued his success against Mill Run to run his record to 3-0.
Schader allowed singles to Josh Burns (first inning), Logan Kemp (second inning), Luke Warrick (fifth inning), and Burns again in the sixth inning. Burns was the last batter Schrader faced before giving way to Beau Bigam.
Schrader struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
"We got good pitching. Schrader had another great start," complimented Krause. "He's off to a really good start."
Mill Run (5-2) had two runners reach base in the top of the fifth inning when Kemp was safe on a bad throw to first. Schrader escaped the inning with a force out at second base.
"When the other team makes an error, we have to capitalize," said Ray Orndorff.
The visitors' best chance to score was in the sixth inning.
With Burns on first, Bigam walked Cole Shearer with one out. The runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, but Bigam got a big second out when he struck out Dakota McWilliams swinging.
Bigam ended the threat with a ground out to shortstop Drake Long.
Bigam retired the side in order in the seventh inning for the save.
Both managers said they're waiting for their squads' bats to come alive.
"We can't get multiple hits. Granted, we've seen some good pitching," said Ray Orndorff. "It's the snake that's coming back to bite us.
"Once it gets going, we'll roll."
Orndorff added, "Maybe more repetition (will pick up the offense). Pitching is disrupting timing and hitting is timing. If we can get a couple guys in the middle of the order going, it sparks everyone else."
"We're not exactly hitting the ball well right now," said Krause.
Krause said it's tough for hitters to get in a rhythm with games spaced out as they are.
"We used to playing three in a week. The rhythm is not there. We're not playing many games," said Krause, adding, "I'm glad to play this year with no Covid, but I'm not happy to be playing only 15 games.
"I like the old rhythm in a week."
Carmichaels 12, ARH Industries 2 -- The game Tuesday was originally scheduled for McGuffey Community Park, but heavy rain forced a change in venue to Carmichaels.
ARH Industries (1-2) scored twice in the top of the first inning, but the Copperheads countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Carmichaels added a run in the third inning, two in the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule with two outs in the fifth inning with five runs.
Alex Gesk and Drake Long both doubled in the victory. Long added a single.
Winning pitcher Joe Sabolek (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Sonny Pellechette hit a home run for ARH Industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.