Nate Torbich and Tyler Switalski combined on a two-hitter Sunday evening, leading Carmichaels to a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
Torbich started and pitched six innings, allowing both hits. The veteran left-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Switalski struck out two batters in the seventh inning.
The Copperheads (3-1) scored single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings, then put up four more in the third inning. Adam Simon had the key hit in the inning with a two-run single to plate the first two runs.
Jim Sadler, Drake Long and Joel Spishock all had two hits for Carmichaels, with Sadler driving in a run.
Anthony Dellapenna doubled for Mitch’s Bail Bonds (1-2).
