Cornell broke a scoreless first quarter with 19 points in the second quarter Friday night on its way to a 33-0 victory over visiting Monesen in the first round of the WPIAL Class A football playoffs.
Sincere Kimbrough scored on a 34-yard run and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Wilson in the first quarter.
Tim Henderson, E.J. Dawson and Raequan all scored rushing touchdowns for Cornell (8-2).
Monessen closes the season with a 4-7 record.
WPIAL Class A Playoffs
First Round
Monessen 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Cornell 0-19-7-7 -- 33
Second Quarter
Cor: Sincere Kimbrough 34 run
Cor: Shamar Wilson 43 pass from Sincere Kimbrough
Cor: Tim Henderson 4 run
Third Quarter
Cor: E.J. Dawson 1 run
Fourth Quarter
Cor: Raequan Troutman 42 run
Records: Monessen (4-7), Cornell (8-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.