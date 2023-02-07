Laurel Highlands has excelled on the football field recently and that success has helped a wave of Mustangs draw the attention of college football coaches.
West Virginia recruit Rodney Gallagher is the most high-profile Mustang player of that group. Fellow senior Keondre DeShields recently accepted a scholarship to play at St. Francis, an NCAA Division-I FCS school. Sophomore Antwan Black recently received an offer from Penn State.
Going back a little further, Laurel Highlands 2018 graduate Ian Edenfield used the transfer portal to land a spot with Oklahoma State for the upcoming season.
Suddenly there are many other Mustangs also headed to the next level.
“It’s exciting right now,” fourth-year LH coach Rich Kolesar said. “I feel like Laurel Highlands always has had really good athletes. We’re starting to put them into college programs now. You have Ian at Oklahoma State, Rod at West Virginia, Keondre at Saint Francis and Eric Allen’s at Duquesne.
“We’ve got Harry (Radcliffe) and Kaden Friel going to Cal. We’ve got Jayden Pratt, Demonte Kiss, Kaleb Glebis and A.J. Sumpter all at Muskingum. Bryan Yourchik is at Waynesburg and Terrance (Thomas-Brown) is at Geneva.
“We’ve got a chance to have 12-13 kids playing college football next year. It’s a good time for our program.”
DeShields made a big splash as a wide receiver with the Mustangs in a short period of time.
“Keondre’s only played two years and he’s had a ton of growth from year one to year two,” Kolesar said. “The potential is through the roof. You can see his athleticism on the basketball court because he’s comfortable there, and he’s getting more comfortable playing receiver.
“I think when he starts to focus on just football and gets in that environment, the sky is the limit with him.”
Black was a player who opened eyes when he drew an offer from the Nittany Lions, but it didn’t surprise Kolesar.
“I think it was going to happen eventually for Antwan,” he said. “We get the privilege of watching him in practice and battling every day with Rod and Keondre. We knew he was a special talent.
“You’re going to see more of him the next two years as he starts to take over the team a little more and gets to be the guy with some of these other players leaving.”
Kolesar feels his team’s winning ways the last two seasons have helped in getting Mustang players noticed by college scouts.
Laurel Highlands is coming off its best two-year run in program history with a combined 16-7 record, including an 8-4 conference mark, while also compiling milestones such as best start to a season, first conference championship, first two playoff wins, first home playoff victory and first ever win over Thomas Jefferson.
“When I took over there were people who were talking about us going the independent route and saying we’d never be able to compete with the top teams, like Thomas Jefferson,” Kolesar said. “The fact that our kids have bought in and stayed the course, winning games against talented opponents, that’s what’s bringing even more attention to our guys.
“They’re seeing them in the big games. Antwan and Keondre both had over 80-yard touchdown catches against Thomas Jefferson. We’re a program now that competes with some of the top programs in the WPIAL and that’s what’s helping out kids to get attention and have the opportunity to go play at the next level.
“You’re starting to see some younger kids, they’ve put their time in and their work and they’re starting to get attention.”
