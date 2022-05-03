MASONTOWN — Albert Gallatin committed five errors and all five miscues led to runs as visiting Connellsville remained in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 5-2 Section 4-AAAAA baseball victory Monday afternoon at German-Masontown Park.
The Falcons improve to 3-6 in the section and 6-9 overall, and are scheduled to close their section slate, weather permitting, this afternoon at home. A win clinches a playoff spot.
“This was a needed game,” said Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff. “We came off a good offensive performance against Kiski Area.
“JimBob Domer is our No. 2 pitcher. He’s a competitor. He wants to win.”
The Colonials slip to 1-8 in the section and 1-12 overall.
Connellsville scored the go-ahead runs in the fifth inning after Zak David and Domer were safe after two fielding miscues.
Mason May drove in the first run with an infield ground out and Jake Puskar brought home the second score with a long double.
The Falcons left the bases loaded when Johnny Skochelak was able to get two groundball outs.
“The two errors in the fifth inning, we put the ball in play and were able to pick up on that,” said Orndorff. “Puskar had a great at-bat.”
The visitors added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Puskar walked to start the inning and moved to second on Logan Kemp’s sacrifice bunt.
Pinch-hitter Matt Firestone’s sharp grounder was not handled cleanly and Jared Hough brought home one run. Kace Shearer’s sacrifice fly scored the second run.
The first run of the game came about when Domer was safe on a mishandled ground ball and eventually scored on Bigam’s single.
“That’s the story of the whole season,” said Albert Gallatin coach Ron Popovich. “We’ve had problems all year with the routine plays. We don’t play with our heads in the game.”
Bigam had retired the first eight batters he faced when he walked Bryce Barton. Tristan Robinson singled and Barton scored on a mishandled groundball.
Albert Gallatin moved into the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs. Evan McGee walked, moved to second on Gino Valenti’s single and came home on Cyrus Potkul’s single.
Connellsville committed only one error and had several sharp plays, including a pair of backhand picks by third baseman May.
“May made the nice two backhand plays. He saved runs,” praised Orndorff, adding, “Jake Puskar is fabulous at first base for us. He deserves credit for the way he’s playing.”
Bigam settled down in the final three innings, allowing only three runners and one of those was erased on a double play in the seventh inning.
“Beau told me in the middle inning, ‘I’m exhausted.’ But, he came back,” said Orndorff. “Then, in the sixth inning, he said he felt good. His ball still had life.
“He’s a competitor. He threw 85 pitches. In high school baseball, that’s good. He’s very efficient.”
Bigam went the distance, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Skochelak had a solid start, despite the fielding miscues behind him.
“Johnny pitched well all year for us,” said Popovich.
Popovich is looking forward to seeing how this crew comes back in 2023.
“We have a few guys. We look good for next year,” said Popovich. “And, we move down to 4A. We won’t be seeing guys throwing 85 mph.”
