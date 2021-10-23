Yough won the Interstate Conference game between two winless teams Friday night with the Cougars defeating visiting Brownsville, 49-26.
Shane Swope led the Cougars (1-4, 1-8) with 148 yards rushing on 27 carries. Swope had touchdown runs of 50 and 2 yards, and also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Yough's Raidon Kuroda had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 21 yards, and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Roebuck. Roebuck also had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Brownsville's Hunter Pelehac completed 14-of-35 passes for 267 yards, four touchdowns and two interception. Ayden Teeter caught three passes for 150 yards, including two 60-yard touchdowns. Rayshon Walker had a 12-yard touchdown reception and Harlan Davis caught a 38-yard touchdown pass for Brownsville (0-5, 0-7).
Interstate Conference
Brownsville 12-8-6-0 -- 26
Yough 20-15-0-14 -- 49
First Quarter
B: Ayden Teeter 60 pass from Hunter Pelehac (run failed)
Y: Shane Swope 85 kickoff return (pass conversion)
B: Rayshon Walker 12 pass from Hunter Pelehac (pass failed)
Y: Gavin Roebuck 31 pass from Raidon Kuroda (pass failed)
Y: Raidon Kuroda 1 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Y: Raidon Kuroda 21 run (kick failed)
Y: Safety
Y: Shane Swope 50 run (kick good)
B: Ayden Teeter 60 pass from Hunter Pelehac (pass conversion)
Third Quarter
B: Harlan Davis 38 pass from Hunter Pelehac (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Y: Shane Swope 2 run (pass failed)
Y: Gavin Roebuck 50 interception return (run conversion)
Records: Brownsville (0-5, 0-7), Yough (1-4, 1-8).
