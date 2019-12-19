The Section 3-AA (3B) match between Yough and Frazier came down to criteria Wednesday night with the tie-breaker going to the Cougars for a 43-42 victory.
Yough (1-1, 4-3) finished with a combination of seven pins and forfeits, while the Commodores, who did not have an injured Thayne Lawrence, amassed six to give the game-winning point to the Cougars.
Yough's Shane Momyer (106), Nate Jones (126), Bryan Caulkett (132), Lee Ritzer (138), Cole Kastronis (145), and Ian Pater (170) all won by forfeit. Glenn Christner (182) won by fall.
Frazier's Jacob Kordich (113) won by injury default. Jake Thomas (120) won by forfeit for the Commodores (0-3, 0-6). Alex Poorbaugh (152) and Danny Barnett (160) both won by fall.
The Commodores closed the match with pins by Noah Phillips (195), Matthew Kordich (220), and Dylan Slebodnik (285) to tie the match at 42.
