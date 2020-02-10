Charleroi rode a strong start to a 66-57 non-section boys basketball victory over visiting Greensburg Central Catholic in a battle of section champions on Monday.
Joey Caruso hit three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points for the Cougars (16-6). Zach Usher and Will Wagner each made a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 17 and 14 points.
Charleroi jumped out to a 21-6 advantage after the first period and maintained its lead the rest of the way.
Dylan Sebek (12) and Ryan Appleby (10) led GCC in scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.