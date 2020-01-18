Charleroi took the lead in the third quarter and hung on to edge Washington, 53-51, on Friday in Section 4-AAA play at Washington.
The Little Prexies (6-1, 9-4) have been the class of the section, but the Cougars (6-1, 11-4) avenged an earlier loss this season to Washington.
Charleroi trailed 32-25 at the half, but outscored the home team, 19-11, in the third quarter to take a 44-43 advantage into the fourth quarter. The visitors had a 9-8 edge in the final period.
The Cougars’ Will Wagner had a team-high 15 points, and teammate Legend Davis added 13.
Tayshawn Levy had 15 for the Little Prexies, and teammates Zahmere Robinson, Ian Bredniak and Brandon Patterson each had 10 apiece.
