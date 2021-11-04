McMURRAY -- Charleroi saw its season end Wednesday night with a 6-1 loss to Ambridge in the WPIAL Class AA boys soccer consolation game at Peters Twp.
Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli knew his team was going to be in for a fight with the Cougars playing without two key starters, Dom Yocolano and Arlo McIntyre, and the team’s leader, Eben McIntyre, questionable with a hamstring injury that he has been battling for weeks.
“For what we had to work with, there is no reason for the boys to hang their heads,” said Ducoli. “We filled roles, changed positions around and they did the job they could.
“We had guys stepping up off the bench that don’t typically see a lot of time.”
The Cougars (15-4-1) fought hard and goalkeeper Nate Mazon was blistered early and often. The Bridgers (13-6) took 27 shots, compared to only three for Charleroi. The sophomore keeper made 15 saves, including several from point-blank range.
“Nate is a beast,” said Ducoli. “He is what keeps this team going.
“He made some beautiful saves and if a ball gets past him, he just works that much harder for the next save.”
Ambridge took a 1-0 lead when Will Gruca scored the first of his four goals on a header off a direct kick with 30:51 to play in the first half. More importantly for Charleroi, McIntyre subbed himself out after giving his all for almost 10 minutes. He did not return until there was 4:30 left in the match.
“He came back on so he had his last couple of moments of his high school career on the field,” said Ducoli of McIntyre, who has verbally committed to Pitt. “The team sparked despite the score being what it was.”
There was question as to whether Eben McIntyre would play at all after warmups, but he gave the team all he could.
The Cougars tied the match 25:32 to go in the half when Jake Caruso scored off a cross pass from Ty Patterson.
However, Ambridge scored three goals in a 3:23 stretch to put the match away. Ducoli spoke about the goal that gave the Bridgers a 2-1 lead.
“Whenever you come back to tie it and then they put one back in, it definitely puts you back on your heels,” said Ducoli. “That’s what they did, and they played a nice game.”
Gruca scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-1 with 20:23 left in the half, and he added another with 19:01 to play on a cross from Chris Woten.
Then, with 17 minutes remaining in the first half, Woten scored to give the Bridgers a 4-1 lead, which they held into the second half.
Ambridge had 19 shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes with Mazon recording nine saves.
Gruca and Nathan Lambert added second half goals for Ambridge.
Eben McIntyre, considered the best soccer player in the history of the Charleroi boys program, finished the season with 70 goals and 167 for his career. The 70 are good enough for third-most in one season in boy’s PIAA history, while the 167 are fourth-most all-time in a career for a boy.
Ducoli talked about seniors (Eben McIntyre, Yokolano, Caruso and Denver Radomile), as well as the future of the program, which is bright because the Cougars started four sophomores and two freshmen in the consolation match, not including the Arlo McIntyre.
“We only had two of our seniors be able to play this evening,” said Ducoli. “We are graduating four, but still have a hard core left with this team and we are going to add some extra guys coming up.
“This is a great experience. You can’t train for experience any better than coming off the bench and playing in a playoff game.”
The senior class finished with an overall record of 65-10-1.
“The guys coming in, they have big shoes to fill,” Ducoli said.
