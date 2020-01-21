Charleroi led 25-4 after the first quarter Tuesday night and then breezed to a 74-34 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Brownsville.
The Cougars (7-1, 12-5) led 38-18 at halftime and 61-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Charleroi's Joe Caruso scored a game-high 30 points. Will Wagner finished with 18 and Zach Usher added 13.
Nick Seto led the Falcons (2-6, 6-9) with 13 points.
