The Mount Pleasant girls and Charleroi boys rebounded from losses in the WPIAL championships last weekend with victories Tuesday night in the opening round of the PIAA soccer playoffs.
The Lady Vikings scored two second-half goals to edge Bedford, 2-0, at Richland High School, while the Cougars advanced with a 3-0 win at Karns City. The state playoff victories were the first for both programs.
Maddie Barrick converted a Rylin Bugosh cross early in the second half to give Mount Pleasant a 1-0 lead. Morgan Gesinski later scored on a penalty kick.
Mount Pleasant (20-2-0) advances to the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals Saturday against Fort LeBoeuf at a site and time to be determined. Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) defeated North Catholic in overtime, 3-2.
The Cougars' Jake Chambers scored the lone goal in the first half at 23:14. Dylan Klinger assisted on the goal.
Arlo McIntyre set up Landon Barcus with 35:37 left in the second half to up the lead to 2-0. Ty Patterson, with Joel Chambers assisting, closed the scoring with 22:40 remaining in the match.
Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli said it took his squad some time to adjust to the Gremlins' less-than-frenetic pace of play.
"You could tell you were out of district. They were slow moving," explained Ducoli. "We told the players don't go down to their speed. It took awhile for our guys to get to our pace. And, they have a fast turf.
"It took us 10 minutes to get to our capacity."
Charleroi (18-3-0) advances to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals against McConnellsburg on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. McConnellsburg, the District 5 champ, slipped past Mt. Calvary, 4-3.
Winchester Thurston (17-2-1), who defeated Charleroi in the WPIAL final, and Eden Christian (17-3-1), who lost to the Cougars in the WPIAL semifinals, play in the other western semifinal.
Hockey
Elizabeth Forward 9, Trinity 3 -- Rhys Medved netted a hat trick to lead the Warriors to a PIHL D2 Blue Division road victory over the Hillers.
Elizabeth Forward (2-4-0-0-0) built a 6-0 lead in the first period. The teams both scored a goal in the second period and a pair in the third period.
Doug Hoffman scored a pair of goals for the Warriors. Josh Hall, Jake Phillips, Patrick Malandra and Evan Neal all netted one goal apiece.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers made 16 saves in the win. Trinity's Kirsten Lallone also made 16 saves.
The Hillers slip to 0-7-0-0-0.
Women's basketball
Case Western Reserve 94, Waynesburg 48 -- The home team pulled away in the second quarter as the visiting Yellow Jackets opened the season with a non-conference loss.
The Spartans led 22-15 after the first quarter and 45-24 halftime.
Avery Robinson led Waynesburg with 11 points. Waynesburg Central graduate Clara Paige Miller scored six points in her college debut.
Men's basketball
Kenyon 71, Waynesburg 54 -- The Yellow Jackets were unable to overcome a 5-point halftime deficit to open the season with a non-conference loss to the visiting Owls.
Matt Popeck paced Waynesburg with 17 points. Jansen Knotts added nine points. Bryson Wilt grabbed eight rebounds.
