Charleroi’s Eben McIntyre led the WPIAL in goals and Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Forward both won section titles and made the district final four in boys soccer this past season.
All three teams figure prominently in the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Soccer Team.
McIntyre, a junior forward, scored 43 goals and helped the Cougars claim a share of the Section 3-AA crown with the Vikings. Charleroi finished 14-2 overall and 11-1 in the section.
McIntyre is the H-S Player of the Year.
Mount Pleasant, coached by Floyd Snyder, went 13-2 overall, including wins over Burrell and No. 3 North Catholic to advance to the WPIAL semifinals where it lost to Deer Lakes.
The Warriors, under coach Doug Finke, finished first in Section 1-AA with a 10-1-1 record and also advanced to the district semifinals with victories over Freedom and Avonworth before falling to Shady Side Academy. EF finished with a 12-3-2 overall mark.
Snyder and Finke are the H-S Co-Coaches of the Year.
Also qualifying for the postseason were Laurel Highlands, Waynesburg Central, Southmoreland and Bentworth.
The rest of the team follows:
Elite Status
Belle Vernon: Daniel Sassak, Nick Nagy.
Connellsville: Lucas Hamerle, Seth Basinger.
Elizabeth-Forward: Donovan Woytsek.
Brownsville: Thomas Ruffcord.
Charleroi: Sam Iacovangelo.
Mount Pleasant: Lucas Toohey.
Southmoreland: Andrew Rodriguez.
Waynesburg Central: Tyler Switalski.
Bentworth: Jerzy Timlin, Julian Hays.
Monessen: Morgan Madison.
First Team
Connellsville: Justin Soforic.
Albert Gallatin: Nick Pegg, Luck Flecker.
Belle Vernon: Austin Martin, Tyler Kovatch.
Laurel Highlands: Carson Seaman, Matt Lucas, Kolby Livingston.
Ringgold: Brandin Jaki, Tyler Davis.
Elizabeth Forward: Andrew Smith, Ethan Bowser.
Charleroi: Jake Chambers.
Mount Pleasant: Nathan Saloom, Nathan Kubasky, Tyler Salvatore.
Southmoreland: Matthew Rodriguez, Nick Formato.
Waynesburg Central: Dalton Woods, Christian Mori.
Bentworth: Landon Urcho, Trevor Richardson.
Beth-Center: Ryan Ross, Tyler Berish.
California: Jacob Wilson.
Monessen: Charles Mrlak, Che Hill.
Second Team
Connellsville: Ethan Rice, Kaleb Detwiler.
Albert Gallatin: Cristian Steeber, Kalen Steeber, Kevin Thompson (West Greene co-op).
Laurel Highlands: Joey Lemansky, Matt Phillips, Patrick Hickle.
Uniontown: Dalton Grimes, Aiden Shetterly, Christian Thomas, Isaac Conklin, Wyatt Neils.
Brownsville: Tyler Duda, Camden Harvey, Michael Stetson, Derrick Tarpley.
Geibel Catholic: Tommy Kolencik, Cullen Verbus, Travis Skovira, Darryl Ray, Ben Costello.
