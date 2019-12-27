Charleroi's late rally fell just short as the Belle Vernon edged the host Cougars, 69-66, Friday night on the second night of play in the cfsbank Holiday Tournament.
The Leopards (6-3) led 56-45 after outscoring Charleroi in the third quarter, 26-20, but the Cougars mounted a late rally to cut the deficit to three points.
Belle Vernon led 30-25 at halftime.
Mitchell Pohlot had a solid game for the Leopards with 19 points and seven rebounds. Devin Whitlock contributed 13 points, six assists and seven steals. Jared Hartman finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Cam Nusser had a nice all-around performance with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Will Wagner led the way for the Cougars (5-4) with 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Joe Caruso made three 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.
cfsbank Holiday Tournament
Belle Vernon 16-14-26-13 -- 69
Charleroi 14-11-20-21 -- 66
Belle Vernon: Mitchell Pohlot 19, Devin Whitlock 13, Jared Hartman 12, Cam Nusser 10. Charleroi: Will Wagner 30, Joe Caruso 17. Records: Belle Vernon (6-3), Charleroi (5-4).
