Brendan Harps threw four touchdown passes Friday night to lead Charleroi to a 33-6 Century Conference victory over visiting Frazier.
Harps had touchdown passes of 21 and 16 yards to Brennen Shannon, a 36-yard scoring pass to Terrance Woods and a 6-yard pass to Nikko Pellegrini for a touchdown. Harps completed 10-of-13 passes for 169 yards. He also scored on a 1-yard run.
The Cougars finish 2-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Domenic Taranto gave Frazier (0-4, 0-9) the early lead on a 22-yard touchdown run. Braydon Boggs completed 12-of-20 passes for 119 yards.
Century Conference
Frazier 6-0-0-0 -- 6
Charleroi 7-13-7-6 -- 33
First Quarter
F: Domenic Taranto 22 run (kick failed)
Char: Terrance Woods 36 pass from Brendan Harps (Arlo McIntyre kick)
Second Quarter
Char: Brendan Harps 1 run (Arlo McIntyre kick)
Char: Brennen Shannon 21 pass from Brendan Harps (Arlo McIntyre kick)
Third Quarter
Char: Brennen Shannon 16 pass from Brendan Harps (Arlo McIntyre kick)
Fourth Quarter
Char: Nikko Pellegrini 6 pass from Brendan Harps (pass failed)
Records: Frazier (0-4, 0-9), Charleroi (2-4, 2-7).
