The Charleroi defense held Frazier to nine points or less in each quarter Friday night as the Cougars returned home with a 50-35 Section 4-AAA victory.
Charleroi improves to 8-1 in the section and 13-5 overall, while the Commodores slip to 1-7 and 1-15.
The Cougars led 16-8, 28-17 and 43-26 at the quarter breaks.
Charleroi's Legend Davis led all scorers with 21 points. Billy Wagner added 15.
Luke Santo scored 11 for Frazier.
Section 4-AAA
Charleroi 16-12-15-7 -- 50
Frazier 8-9-9-9 -- 35
Charleroi: Legend Davis 21, Billy Wagner 15. Frazier: Luke Santo 11. Records: Charleroi (8-1, 13-5), Frazier (1-7, 1-15).
