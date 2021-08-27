The Charleroi Cougars saw their three-year post-season run come to an end last year as they finished in fifth place in the Century Conference.
One of the keys that attributed to the Cougars struggling was the team needed time to learn the system of new coach Brady Barbero.
The team had limited access with Barbero because of COVID-19 before the season, but the second-year coach is hoping for better results after a full offseason.
“It has been great having an offseason, being able to get into the weight room and to have seven-on-sevens,” Barbero said. “We have been able to prepare earlier and that has been great compared to last year.”
The Cougars have a plethora of returning starters on offense, including five seniors: quarterback Brendan Harps, running back Nikko Pellegrini, wide receivers Brennen Shannon and Terrance Woods and offensive lineman Jacob King.
Junior Josh Rodabaugh also started last season on the offensive line.
Seniors Donnie Boyd and Matt Alton, along with junior Nick Polinsky, started a couple of games each and saw plenty of time on the offensive line.
Six full-time starters on the defensive side of the ball also return with Alton and senior Jacob King at tackle, Shannon and Woods in the secondary, Rodabaugh at end and junior Gianni Pellegrini at cornerback.
Junior Tyler Bercik started a handful of games last year at linebacker and brings back experience.
Sophomore Arlo McIntyre will handle the kicking and punting duties.
Although the team struggled a year ago, Barbero found positives from the season.
“It was tremendous that we had so many young players getting experience a year ago,” he said. “All of last year’s skilled players were first-year starters and the experience the players didn’t get last offseason, they gained it in games.”
When asked about leadership, Barbero mentioned King, Woods, Shannon, Harps and senior Josh Blatnik, who is a running back and linebacker.
“Our goal is to get one of the playoff spots and it starts with (the leaders),” Barbero said. “We have been working hard and will continue to do so as we aim for the team to get back into the playoffs.”
Barbero handicapped Century Conference, where the Cougars will once again call home.
“McGuffey and Washington have proven over the last couple of years that they will continue to be competitive,” he said. “After them, it is Chartiers-Houston, Frazier, Beth-Center, Waynesburg and us, and we want to keep pushing to be in a position to earn a playoff spot.
“But each night, we expect a good game and know we will be a fight. With this conference, everyone is fighting for a playoff berth.”
For Charleroi to get back into the playoffs, what do the Cougars have to do?
“We have to stay healthy and have to be smart,” Barbero said. “We turned the ball over too many times last season and we need to believe in each other.
“We will be alright if we do these things.”
Charleroi hosts Carmichaels in Week 1 before heading across the river to face bitter rival Monessen in Week 2.
