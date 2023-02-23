CARNEGIE — Monessen’s boys basketball team is known for its defense but it got a taste of its own medicine at Carlynton on Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Cougars’ pressure stalled the Greyhounds’ offense and forced a slew of turnovers which they converted into easy baskets on their way to a 62-39 victory in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal playoff game.
“We’re very active and really aggressive and our guys are in the right place to force teams to turn it over,” Carlynton coach Jake Trombetta said.
The Cougars (16-6) advance to the semifinals where will they will face a familiar foe in second-seeded Union. The two met twice during the regular season in Section 1-A play with the Scotties winning both games, 62-60 and 57-54.
Carlynton’s Austin Milliner and Jaiden McClure led a balanced scoring attack against the Greyhounds with 14 points apiece. Chase Jones followed with 12 points and Devonte Dean and Pete Gargis added nine and eight points.
Lorenzo Gardner made 12 of 15 free throws in scoring a game-high 22 points for sixth-seeded Monessen (20-3) which also got seven points from Davontae Clayton.
The Greyhounds’ season isn’t over. Monessen will host Aquinas Academy — which fell to Union, 100-47 — on Friday in the first of two consolation games it would need to win to earn a spot in the PIAA tournament.
“We have another opportunity to play basketball,” Greyhounds coach Dan Bosnic said. “We’re excited to get into the play-in game and hopefully play good basketball again.”
Monessen’s Jaisean Blackman scored the game’s first basket but the Cougars reeled off the next 11 points. Gardner made six straight free throws as the Greyhounds closed the first quarter on a 6-4 run but still trailed 15-8.
Carlynton exploded to a 13-2 run to start the second quarter to take a commanding 28-10 advantage and Monessen never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.
“Our non-conference schedule was really tough and I think it helped us to prepare for a team like this, so we were kind of used to their level of athleticism, quickness and physicality,” Trombetta said of the Greyhounds.
Bosnic lamented his team’s slow start.
“We didn’t do a good job of handling their pressure early in that game ... just not handling the basketball and getting in the spots and executing when we needed to,” Bosnic said.
“The other part of it was we knew we would have to win rebounding and they got second opportunities early in the game. We tried to keep them in front of us and wanted them to make challenged shots over us but I thought we kind of paid for that because we didn’t do a good job of boxing out.
“We let the game get away from us at the start.”
The Cougars pushed the margin up to 31 midway through the third quarter to invoke the mercy rule.
Even so, there was no giving up by Monessen. The Greyhounds outscored Carlynton 17-9 the rest of the way and it wasn’t against reserves as both coaches had several starters in until the end.
“I was proud of that,” Bosnic said. “It would’ve been easy to quit there and that’s just not the type of kids we have. Our kids are tough and they kept playing.”
Bosnic was ready to quickly put the loss behind him and move on to the next challenge which will be against the WPIAL’s all-time leading scorer in Vinnie Cugini.
“We’re just going to go and try to clean this up and fix the things we need to fix,” Bosnic said, “and turn our attention to Aquinas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.