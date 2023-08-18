Frazier had the early lead, but Charleroi rallied in the last two foursomes for a 225-226 victory Thursday afternoon at Section 8-AA action at Mon Valley Country Club.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely was medalist with 1-under 35. Erdely and Eli Cernuska combined for 87, three shots lower than Elliot Lenhart (41) and Jake Chambers (49).
The Cougars (2-1, 2-1) tied the match after the Nos. 3 and 4 finished. Gage Patterson (41) and Jake Corrin (46) had a combined score of 87 for Frazier (0-1, 0-2), three strokes better than Dylan Keilbach (41) and Aidan Hardy (49).
The final difference came down to the final grouping with Joel Chamber’s 48 one shot better than Frazier’s Travis Smith, his No. 5 counterpart.
Frazier’s John Sinclair (57) and Charleroi’s Ethan Hartley (52) did not count in the final scores.
Mount Pleasant 204, Southmoreland 303 — Ryan Karfelt’s 1-under 35 at Norvelt Golf Club led the Vikings to a Section 2-AA victory against the visiting Scotties.
Nico Pisula finished with 40 for Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2-0). Aydan Gross and Colin Hayes both shot 42, and Ryan McKula closed the scoring with 45. Tanner Frye’s 47 was not used.
Brody Charnesky was the low man for Southmoreland with 44. Aidan Guyer shot 51.
Jefferson-Morgan 229, Bentworth 241 — The Bearcats’ Ross Skerbetz was medalist on his home course, but the Rockets returned home with the Section 3-AA victory.
Brock Bayles was the low scorer for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 2-1) with 6-over 41. Uriah Teasdale finished with 42. Clay Wilson (44), Brayden Ellsworth (50), and Jaxon Silbaugh (52) closed out the scoring. Jack Shaffer’s 60 was not used.
Skerbetz fired a 38 for Bentworth (0-3, 0-3). Trent Wolpink shot 48. Blake Reed and Sam Wade both finished with 51. Colton Baldauf finished out the scoring with 53. Craig McDonald’s 60 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels 193, Beth-Center 242 — Liam Lohr and Mason Lapana shared medalist honors to lead the Mikes to a Section 3-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Lohr and Lapana both shot 2-over 37. Dustin Hastings and Dom Colarusso both carded 38 for Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0). Patrick Holaren’s 43 rounded out the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 50 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low score for the Bulldogs (0-3, 1-3) with 7-over 42. Parker Amos and Karson Keys both finished with 46. Sonya Peterson (51) and Nick Wrenshaw (57) rounded out the scoring. Josh Murr’s 71 was not used.
Mt. Lebanon 176, Elizabeth Forward 192 — The Lady Warriors’ Mya Morgan fired a 1-under 35, but Mt. Lebanon returned home from Butler’s Golf Course with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Anna Kushnir was the low golfer for Mt. Lebanon (1-0, 2-2) with 42.
Sydney Boyd (47), Rylee Brawdy (49), and Kendel Coccia (61) also scored for Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1).
