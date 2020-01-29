Charleroi snapped Southmoreland's six-game winning streak and maintained first place in Section 4-AAA with a 57-47 victory Tuesday night over the visiting Scotties.
The Cougars (9-1, 14-5) hold a one game lead over Washington in the win column.
Southmoreland (5-4, 8-11) could've secured a playoff berth with a win, but needs to win one of its final three games or have Brownsville lose. The Scotties play the Falcons next week.
Charleroi led 26-23 at halftime and 41-33 after three quarters.
Legend Davis scored a game-high 20 points for the Cougars. Joe Caruso added 11.
Brandon Peterson paced Southmoreland with 15 points. Zach Cernuto and Riley Comforti both scored 12.
