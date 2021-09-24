Charleroi built a 21-0 lead through three quarters Friday night for a 28-7 win over visiting Waynesburg Central in Century Conference action.
Kyle Piecknick returned the opening kickoff to spot the Cougars (1-1, 1-3) the lead just 14 seconds into the game.
Charleroi's Niko Pelligrini scored on runs of 3 and one yards in the third quarter. Joshua Blatnick plowed in from eight yards in the fourth quarter.
Breydon Woods scored on a 12-yard run for the Raiders (0-2, 1-4) midway through the fourth quarter.
Woods gained 118 yards rushing on 25 carries. Jacob Stephenson completed 4-of-13 passes for 40 yards and ran for 52 yards on six carries.
Century Conference
Waynesburg Central 0-0-0-7 -- 7
Charleroi 7-0-14-7 -- 28
First Quarter
Char: Kyle Piecknick kickoff return (Arlo McIntyre kick), 11:46
Third Quarter
Char: Niko Pelligrini 3 run (Arlo McIntyre kick), 5:54
Char: Niko Pelligrini 1 run (Arlo McIntyre kick), 3:13
Fourth Quarter
Char: Joshua Blatnick 8 run (Arlo McIntyre kick), 11:36
WC: Breydon Woods 12 run (Nate Jones kick), 6:07
Records: Waynesburg Central (0-2, 1-4), Charleroi (1-1, 1-3)
