California and Carmichaels were, not surprisingly, seeded close to each other when the WPIAL revealed its baseball playoff pairings on Friday.
Only one of the Section 1-A co-champions will receive a first-round bye, however.
The Trojans were given the No. 4 spot which comes with it a free pass into the quarterfinals but the Mikes at No. 5 will have to earn their way into a possible third meeting between the two for a spot into the semifinals.
Carmichaels will play No. 12 Cornell in the first round at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Peterswood Park.
California swept its two games against the Mikes in the regular season.
Laurel Highlands and Uniontown were seeded 10th and 16th in Class AAAA, which also includes No. 8 Ringgold and No. 11 Elizabeth Forward.
Yough was the area’s highest seeded team at No. 3 in Class AAA, which also included No. 13 Waynesburg Central and Mount Pleasant, which must play its way into the 15th seed.
In Class AA, Charleroi was placed seventh and Bentworth 12th.
The Vikings will be the first local team in action as they play Derry in a play-in game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Latrobe for the right to meet No. 2 Avonworth on Thursday.
Also in Class AAA on Thursday, Yough plays No. 14 Keystone Oaks at Shaler and Waynesburg plays No. 4 East Allegheny at Boyce Mayview Park, both at 4 p.m.
All Class AAAA first-round games will be played Wednesday. The Red Raiders take on top-seeded Montour at Ross Memorial Park, the Rams play No. 9 Hampton at Gateway and the Warriors play No. 6 North Catholic at Plum, all with 4 p.m. start times. The Mustangs meet No. 7 Indiana in a 6:30 p.m. game at Latrobe.
All Class AAA first-round game will be played Thursday with the Bearcats vs. No. 5 South Side Beaver at Burkett Park at 2 p.m. and Charleroi vs. No. 10 Riverview at 4 p.m. at Gateway.
Dates, sites and times for quarterfinal games will be determined after first-round play is over.
The top three teams advance to the PIAA playoffs in Classes AAAA, AA and A which means semifinal losers will meet to determine the third spot. All four semifinalists in Class AAA will move on to the state tournament.
