Charleroi came into Brownsville on Friday night looking for a win to take over second place in Section 4-AAA and for senior star Will Wagner to score the 27 points he needed to reach 1,000 for his career.
The Falcons would only all the Cougars to fulfill one of those goals.
Wagner poured in a game-high 38 points, putting his career total 1,011, but Brownsville rallied from nine points down to tie the game in the fourth quarter and won it in overtime, 66-62.
Now it's the Falcons (4-1, 7-5) who are in sole possession of second place in the section.
"It was a big win for us," Brownsville coach Stewart Davis said. "It was a playoff atmosphere. I told the boys going into the game that here's an opportunity to be in second place all by yourself."
The Falcons were led by Chance Zapotoczny with 18 points and Ayden Teeter followed with 12 points.
Jake Caruso added 11 points for Charleroi (2-2, 8-3).
Brownsville trailed 45-36 after three quarters but outscored the Cougars 20-11 in the fourth to force overtime thanks to a late basket by Elijah Brown.
"We got a big, big shot from Elijah," Davis said. "He pulled up and hit it with about two seconds left."
The Falcons used a 10-6 advantage in the extra frame to earn the victory.
"The key was Chance and Tyler Wible both hit some big shots in overtime," Davis said.
Wagner scored 23 points in the first half as Charleroi led 13-11 after the first period and 30-26 at halftime.
"We went zone and Wagner, he's got a non-stop motor, he was just slicing through our defense," Davis said. "We were so keyed up on him, that allowed the other players to get rebounds on us. He's a creator for them and he was kicking out for some open shots.
"The pep talk to the boys at halftime was we're about to change how we play defense. I went to a box-and-one to start the second half and put Cedric Harrison on Wagner. He plays soccer so his lateral movement is very good and he's long. He used his length very well. He's just a good defender.
"Wagner got his 1,000th in the second half but he only had a couple buckets after halftime, everything else he got from the free throw line. Cedric did a really good job on him and he was playing with four fouls for a good while."
The Cougars still managed to extend their advantage to nine by the end of the third quarter before Brownsville began turning the tide in the fourth quarter.
"When we got to overtime, Damarion Brown had already fouled out for us and Cedric fouled out early in the overtime," Davis said, "but we were able to overcome that and win the game."
The Falcons will complete their first round of section games on Tuesday when they travel to Waynesburg Central while Charleroi hosts Beth-Center.
