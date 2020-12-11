Longtime Charleroi boys basketball coach Bill Wiltz led the Cougars to a share of the Section 4-AAA title last year, the program’s first since 2014-15.
For the team to have a chance to repeat it will have to rely on its two returning starters, senior point guard Zach Usher and junior wing Will Wagner.
“We know what they bring to the team,” Wiltz said. “The younger guys will have to also step up.”
Wiltz mentioned junior guard Jake Caruso and 6-2 sophomore Ben Shields will also start, while the fifth starter is between juniors Gavin Theys and Brennan Shannon.
Other players who Wiltz sees as potential contributors include senior Sam Iacovangelo, junior guard Kyle Pieknick, 6-2 sophomore Ken Weaver and sophomore guard Cole Marrucci.
Wiltz also spoke about his talented group of freshmen.
"I really like the freshman class,” said Wiltz. “There are six players in the class and they are very athletic, they listen well, are good kids and are enjoyable to coach.”
While Wiltz was excited to talk about the younger players, he redirected his excitement to this year’s squad.
“I like our team,” said Wiltz. “We are really small, but are very aggressive.
“It is one of the better shooting teams we have had, and I have confidence in four guys who are able to make shots with regular consistency.”
Wiltz continued, saying, "We know we have to rebound, box out, use body position, play defense and run the floor. We may not be able to score as much as normal in a half-court set, so we have to move.”
Despite the uncertainty of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiltz is happy with the number of kids who have come out for the team.
“We have 20 players out and that is important,” he said. “We only have a couple of seniors, so the numbers bode well for the future.”
Charleroi is once again in Section 4-AAA and after realignment, the section consists of Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
“Washington and McGuffey will both be tough again,” Wiltz said. “Brentwood is usually pretty good, and I suspect that Brownsville, Beth-Center and Waynesburg have all improved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.