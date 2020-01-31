Yough pulled away in the third quarter Friday night as the visiting Cougars defeated Freeport, 52-44, for their first Section 1-AAAA victory.
The Cougars (1-8, 6-13) led 27-24 at halftime, and then extended their advantage to 38-30 after three quarters.
Yough's Gamal Marballie scored a game-high 20 points. Andrew Speer led the Yellowjackets (1-8, 3-15) with 10 points.
Section 1-AAAA
Yough 15-12-11-14 -- 52
Freeport 11-13-6-14 -- 44
Yough: Gamal Marballie 20. Freeport: Andrew Speer 10. Records: Yough (1-8, 6-13), Freeport (1-8, 3-15).
