Yough pulled away in the third quarter Friday night as the visiting Cougars defeated Freeport, 52-44, for their first Section 1-AAAA victory.

The Cougars (1-8, 6-13) led 27-24 at halftime, and then extended their advantage to 38-30 after three quarters.

Yough's Gamal Marballie scored a game-high 20 points. Andrew Speer led the Yellowjackets (1-8, 3-15) with 10 points.

Section 1-AAAA

Yough    15-12-11-14 -- 52

Freeport   11-13-6-14 -- 44

Yough: Gamal Marballie 20. Freeport: Andrew Speer 10. Records: Yough (1-8, 6-13), Freeport (1-8, 3-15).

