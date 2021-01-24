Will Wagner, Jake Caruso and Zach Usher combined for 60 points to lead visiting Charleroi to an 82-58 victory Saturday afternoon at Waynesburg Central in Section 4-AAA action.
Wagner scored 23, Caruso finished with 20 and Usher added 17 for the Cougars, who improve to 3-2 in the section and 4-3 overall.
Charleroi led 18-12 after the first quarter, and then scored 25 points in each of the next two quarters for a 68-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 26 points for the Raiders (1-3, 2-5). Dawson Fowler added 10.
Frazier 56, Chartiers-Houston 48 -- The Commodores took a break from section play with a victory over the visiting Bucs.
Frazier (6-2) led 12-8, 28-22 and 39-34 at the quarter breaks.
The Commodores' Luke Santo scored a game-high 23 points. Owen Newcomer finished with 15.
Austin Arnold led Chartiers-Houston (1-6) with 17 points. Lucas Meyers added 12.
Beth-Center 63, Monessen 50 -- The Bulldogs made 10-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure a non-section win at Monessen.
Easton McDaniel went 5-for-5, Colby Kuhns was 3-of-4, and Ruben Miller both of his attempts, along with a 3-pointer, in the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs (4-2) led 9-4 after the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. The Greyhounds (4-4) cut the deficit to 42-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
McDaniel scored a game-high 20 points in the win. Cameron Palmer finished with 17, and Da'jion Devers and Ruben Miller both had 10 points.
Chas Mrlack scored 14 points for Monessen (4-4).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 68, Charleroi 54 -- Clara Paige Miller finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Miller scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Riley Morehead also had 10 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna shared game-scoring honors with 23 points, and Brenna Benke finished with 15.
McKenna DeUnger also scored 23 points for the Lady Cougars (1-3, 2-4). Riley Jones finished with 12 points and Bella Carroto chipped in 10.
Waynesburg (3-0, 5-1) led 14-13, 33-24 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.
Monessen 54, Beth-Center 14 -- The Lady Greyhounds rebounded from Thursday's tough loss to West Greene with a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
The Monessen defense held Beth-Center (3-2) to single digits in each quarter.
Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 16 points for Monessen (4-1). Avanti Stitch and Kinsey Wilson added 10 points each.
Anna Sloan led Beth-Center with nine points.
