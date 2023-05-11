Frazier Rune Lawrence WVU Instagram

Frazier junior wrestler Rune Lawrence announced via Instagram that he has committed to West Virginia.

The high school wrestling season may be over but there is still plenty of buzz surrounding Frazier junior Rune Lawrence.

