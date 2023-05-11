The high school wrestling season may be over but there is still plenty of buzz surrounding Frazier junior Rune Lawrence.
The highly sought-after, three-time PIAA and WPIAL champion announced via Instagram that he has committed to West Virginia.
Frazier wrestling coach Buck Watkins also revealed that Lawrence was recently named the winner of the Schalles PA Pinner Award, presented by the Pennsylvania Wrestling Newsmagazine and Pittsburgh Trophy, with an 80% pin percentage.
Watkins confirmed Lawrence’s collegiate decision.
“Wrestling is about choosing your own path and that’s what he did,” Watkins said. “I kind of stayed out of it. You’re accountable. You’re the only one out there. You’ve got to make the best decision for you.
“I knew he had taken a visit to Oklahoma State, he had take a visit to Arizona State and he had taken a visit to West Virginia. I’m sure he conferred some with his brother (Frazier graduate Thayne Lawrence who is wrestling at Lehigh) about the recruiting process. Then he made his own decision by where he visited and what he thought of the campuses.”
Watkins feels that Lawrence made an excellent choice.
“I think West Virginia is a really good fit for him,” Watkins said. “They have a great staff and they’ve got good guys coming in. They’ve rebuilt the program the last couple years so that’s really exciting.”
With Morgantown less than an hour away, Watkins expects Lawrence, the son of Joe and Gina Lawrence of Perryopolis, to get plenty of support from the area when he joins the Mountaineers, who are coached by Tim Flynn.
“There will be a lot of hometown support because, obviously, we’re not very far away,” Watkins said. “He’ll have the opportunity to wrestle in front of a lot of local fans. I look forward it.”
Lawrence will enter his senior season at Frazier with a career record of 112-7 that includes 73 pins.
As for the Schalles award, Watkins knew Lawrence was in the running.
“I kind of sensed he was close,” Watkins said. “He’s been pinning people all year including some nationally ranked guys. I knew it would be close. It was between him and another local guy from Ringgold (Jake Conroy).”
Watkins, a Hempfield graduate who wrestled for Seton Hill, feels Lawrence’s success gives a huge boost to the surrounding area.
“It means a lot to our program, and to the school district and community,” Watkins said. “Being such a small close-knit community you want kids to strive for their goals. It takes diligence, everybody working together to get the best results with these kids.”
Lawrence, who competed at 189 pounds this past season, is 13th nationally in the FloWrestling Class of 2024 overall high school rankings as of April 7.
He will try to join an exclusive club his senior season.
Only four district wrestlers have won four WPIAL and four PIAA championships, and three of those were area athletes: James Conklin of Waynesburg Central (1940-43) and Cary Kolat (1989-92) and Gavin Teasdale (2015-18) of Jefferson-Morgan. The other is Jimmy Gulibon of Derry (2009-12).
Lawrence would be the 14th wrestler overall to win four state titles if he claims the gold medal again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.