CONNELLSVILLE -- The final event on the track at Connellsville Stadium Saturday afternoon was the deciding race for the Track MVP honors in the FCCA Track & Field Championship.
Ky'ron Craggette's teammates came through for the senior to add the points he needed for the Track MVP.
Albert Gallatin's Bruno Fabrycki leapt to two first-place finishes for the Field MVP.
Craggette sprinted for first-place finishes in the 100 (11.71) and 200 (23.92), and anchored the Falcons' 400 relay to a win in 46.92 seconds.
Uniontown's Brandon Hebda held off a late charge from Connellsville's Zach Bigam to win the 1,600 in 4:47.21. Hebda added a second individual title when he won the 800 in 2:09.35, and ran on the Red Raiders' winning 3,200 relay.
So, with both runners sitting on 22½ points, the deciding points were to be had in the final relay.
The Falcons easily won the relay in 3:47.07 to help Craggette win MVP honors.
"I can't do it with out the team," said Craggette, adding, "It's a good feeling. This is my last year running track."
Craggette had a pretty simple approach to his events.
"I wanted to win everything," said Craggette.
Fabrycki won the long jump with a leap of 19-6 and covered 38-8 for first place in the triple jump. He also placed third in the 200 and was on the Colonials' second-place 1,600 relay.
"It feels good," Fabrycki said of winning the MVP. "This is my first time running track.
"It's been a long day, but a good day."
Fabrycki, a junior, decided this was the year to begin his track career.
"I felt I could jump far and do something I'm good at," explained Fabrycki. "I try to do the best I can and the best I can could finish first."
The host Falcons won the team title with 176 points. Uniontown was second with 157 points.
