A bit of clarification on Madison Kinneer qualifying for the WPIAL Girls Class AAA Individual Golf Championship.
Kinneer advanced through the Section 3-AAA qualifier Wednesday with 87 to secure a spot in the district championship on Oct. 8 at Oakmont Country Club.
Kinneer is looking forward to extending her golf season a couple more weeks.
“It’s pretty exciting. I wasn’t expecting much,” said Kinneer. “Oakmont, it’s exciting.”
While Kinneer is the first girl to qualify as a member of the girls team, she is not the only Lady Falcon to advance to the WPIAL final.
Jordan Craig did so about 20 years ago.
Craig, playing on the boys team, qualified for the WPIAL championship as sophomore in the 2001 season and advanced through in her next two seasons.
She did not medal as a sophomore, but placed sixth in the WPIAL and tied for ninth in the PIAA as a junior. Craig capped her career in 2003 by tying for fourth place in the WPIAL and tied for second with Upper St. Clair’s Katie Trotter in the state final.
Craig, who played collegiately at Wake Forest and has had a solid amateur career since, also qualified for the WPIAL championship as a freshman playing for Geibel Catholic.
The girls championship during Craig’s high school career was not separated by classification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.