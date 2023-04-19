COAL CENTER -- The plan was pretty simple for both the California and Brownsville girls entering Tuesday's Section 6-AA meet at California.
The Lady Falcons needed to win for a share of the section crown and a WPIAL team playoff berth. A victory by the Lady Trojans secured no worse than a share of the section title and would knock Brownsville from the playoffs.
Brownsville came through in all phases of the meet for an 88-62 victory in its section finale.
Waynesburg Central handily defeated Monessen in its last section meet for a share of the section title. Now, California needs to win its final meet of the year Thursday against visiting Charleroi to pull into a three-way tie with the Lady Raiders and Brownsville.
The Brownsville trio of Jolena Quarzo, Malaree Duggan and A'zyia Dade accounted for eight first-place finishes and 40 points. Dade and Duggan ran on the winning 400 relay, and Dade and Quarzo helped the 1,600 relay to a first-place finish for 10 more points.
Duggan won the triple jump (32-4), long jump (15-3), and pole vault (6-6). Quarzo cruised to first-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:39.56), 800 (2:34.29), and 3,200 (11:01.97). Dade sprinted to victories in the 100 (13.47) and 200 (28.22).
"I tried my hardest. My team depends on me," said Duggan. "I was a little nervous, but the energy was so great. I love the girls from Cal. The energy is so great."
Duggan was a bit disappointed with her jumping distances, but the windy conditions impacted her results.
"I definitely had to wait a lot and stand around. It cost me a few inches on my jumps," explained Duggan. "I was looking for 16 feet in the long jump and 34 feet in the triple (jump)."
Except for the WPIAL Class AA team playoffs, the competitions over the next couple weeks will focus individual results.
The Scott Frederick Mid Mon Valley Classic is Monday at Ringgold, the Section 6-AA Championship is Wednesday at California, and the FCCA Championship will be at Connellsville on Saturday.
"I want to try to get my numbers next week. I'm getting a lot better in the long jump, but I love the triple jump more," said Duggan. "It'll be a little intimidating (facing Class AAA athletes on Monday and Saturday) at first, but it dies down as soon as I get on the track."
Zhariah Reed (110 high hurdles, 18.32) and Alexa Lewandowsky (discus, 92-5; javelin, 70-2) also had first-place finishes for Brownsville.
California's 3,200 relay of Alina McClafin, Sam Saylor, Callie Qualk and Anastasia Georgagis opened the meet with a victory in 13:03.40.
Giana Smith (400, 1:09.66), Rakiyah Porter (300 intermediate hurdles, 55.88), Sam Smithnick (shot put, 27-2), and Ella Neil (high jump, 4-10) also finished first for the Lady Trojans.
Neil also finished second in the triple jump and competed in the pole vault for the first time in her career in an attempt to score precious points for her team.
"The triple jump was not my best," said the sophomore. "It was windy. That was a factor.
"I tried for five feet in the high jump, but didn't clear. The wind affected me."
Neil was learning as she went along in the pole vault.
"I volunteered. Whatever it takes to get points for the team," said Neil. "I cleared five feet. Win or lose, I had a great time."
Neil finished fifth in the high jump in the WPIAL Class AA championship last year when she cleared five feet and placed 15th in the state meet.
"Mentally, I feel I'm in a good place," said Neil. "We have two big ones, the Mid Mon (Valley) and the Section 6-AA (meet) next week.
"A switch flips on in my mind. It turns on my competitive side and I just want to crush it. My adrenaline kicks in."
Neil has her sights set higher in her signature event.
"I have already cleared 5-2. That's where I want to be. I'm super close to 5-3. It's always the back of my calves. I need to make my legs snap faster," said Neil.
