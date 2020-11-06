LEISENRING -- PJ Forster caught the Connellsville defense napping and made the most of the opening for the game-deciding goal in Bishop Canevin's 3-2 road victory over Connellsville at The Ice Mine in PIHL Class B League game.
Ian Lecker had time and space behind Connellsville's net, and found Forster streaking unattended down the slot. Forster snapped a shot past Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell to give Bishop Canevin (2-0-0-0) a 3-2 lead with 7:19 left in the second period.
"All five players lost track of the puck," Connellsville coach Ray Brown said of Forster's goal. "That cannot happen. If they don't score, it's a 2-2 game.
"We have to learn from our mistakes."
The Falcons (0-2-0-0) fought back to tie the game just over a minute before Forster's goal when Milan Deffibaugh stole the puck in center ice, skated down the left wing and slipped a shot past Adam Serakowski for an unassisted goal at 8:39.
The Crusaders' Ty Serakowski scored an unassisted power play goal with 10:02 left in the second period with Deffibaugh off for tripping.
Jesse Hodge gave Connellsville the lead when he beat Serakowski with a shot from the right wing circle just 1:26 into the game. Ian Zerecheck assisted on the opening goal.
Bishop Canevin tied the game with just over three minutes left in the first period on Ian Lecker's goal off Tony Cicchino's assist.
The Falcons' last-ditch rally was curtailed with a penalty called with 2:01 left in the game.
"We were in it to the end," said Brown. "We had a better showing than the other night (against Carrick).
"We just need to find that scoring touch. We're getting shots toward the net, not on it.
"We have to find some goal scorers. We've lost our passing game, that pass out of the (defensive zone)."
Brown altered his lineup for the Bishop Canevin game.
"We went with six defensemen. Their legs were not as tired. It showed," said Brown. "We have a lot of young players. They stepped up."
The Crusaders' Adam Serakowski made 18 saves in the win. Mitchell turned aside 23 shots.
