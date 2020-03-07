Lancaster Catholic held a six-point lead after the first quarter Friday night, and the Crusaders made the early advantage stand for a 59-56 victory over Ringgold in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs at Warwick High School.
The Rams finish the season with a record of 14-11. Lancaster Catholic (24-3) advances to the second round and will play Belle Vernon on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Ringgold cut into its deficit in the second quarter with a 16-12 advantage, trailing 30-28 at halftime.
The Crusaders regained some of their lost lead with a 15-13 third quarter.
The Rams outscored Lancaster Catholic in the final eight minutes, 15-14, but their late rally fell short.
Chris Peccon paced Ringgold with 20 points. Demetrius Butler finished with 11. Luke Wyvratt and Nate Pajak both scored 10.
The Crusaders' Ross Conway scored a game-high 21 points. Devin Atkinson had 12 points and Nevin Roman finished with 10.
