Bishop Canevin scored four unanswered goals Thursday night to rally past Ringgold, 4-2, for PIHL D2 road victory at Rostraver Ice Garden.
After a scoreless first period, Nathan Boulanger spotted the Rams (8-3-0-0-0) the lead at 8:16 in the second period with a short-handed goal. Hunter Hodgson's unassisted goal 6½ minute later doubled Ringgold's lead to 2-0.
Braehm Brown cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Crusaders (10-1-0-0-0) with 1:15 left in the second period.
Ty Serakowski tied the game 25 seconds into the third period, and gave the visitors the lead with a goal at 7:44.
Serakowski assisted on Aiden Malay's insurance goal with 5½ minutes left in the game.
Adam Serakowski started for Bishop Canevin and made 21 saves. Ayden Worstell stopped all five shots he faced.
The Rams' Gaige DiEugenio turned away 22 shots.
Avonworth 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 -- The visiting Antelopes scored first and then held off the Warriors for a PIHL D2 road victory at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Jake Seifarth opened the scoring for Avonworth (6-3-0-0-0) with a goal at 4:47 of the second period. RJ Noulet doubled the visitors' lead at 10:50.
Matthew Karpuszka, with Zach Motil assisting, scored the lone goal for Elizabeth Forward (4-3-0-1-0) with 1:40 left in the second period.
The game remained 2-1 until Avonworth's Eli Szenyeri scored an empty net goal while the Antelopes were short-handed.
Avonworth's John Seifarth made 40 saves in the victory. The Warriors' Gabe Myers stopped 23 shots.
